Man killed in Tacoma shooting that injured 1 other identified by officials

A 32-year-old man killed earlier this month in a shooting in Tacoma was identified Monday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Jerry Williams-Reyes died of a gunshot wound to the back the night of Oct. 10 after he was found shot near the 5200 block of South M Street, in Tacoma’s South End, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide. The office did not say where Williams-Reyes was from.

Tacoma Police Department officers found the victim in the driver’s seat of a car that had struck an unoccupied vehicle. An 18-year-old woman in the passenger seat was shot and injured. According to a news release from police, the driver died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

No arrests have been made. The killing was the 39th homicide in the city in 2022. At this time last year, there had been 24 homicides.