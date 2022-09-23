Man killed in Tacoma Tideflats shooting identified, has ties to Louisiana, Kitsap County

The 42-year-old man killed in a shooting on the Tacoma Tideflats last week has been identified by the county medical examiner’s office as a former Louisiana resident with ties to Kitsap County.

Glennis Piper died from a gunshot wound to the chest after police say 43-year-old Parris Donzell Miller fired a handgun at him in a parking lot of a business on the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue on Sept. 15. Piper reportedly worked in the area, and Miller allegedly followed him there after exchanging words at a nearby gas station.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office did not provide an address for Piper. Public records and social media indicate he grew up in Plaquemine, Louisiana, and lived in both Bremerton and Port Orchard in Kitsap County.

The News Tribune was not immediately able to reach Piper’s family members.

Miller faces multiple murder charges and remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail. He was also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm because he was barred from owning guns after his conviction for first-degree murder in Pierce County in 2000.