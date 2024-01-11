Man killed in Tahoe avalanche identified
A man who was killed after an avalanche at Palisades Tahoe trapped four people was identified.
Prostate cancer screening isn’t always recommended. How do you know if or when to do it? Here’s what experts say.
Nick Saban's players praised him. His opponents praised him. Shedeur Sanders started recruiting.
Are you ready for the first tennis grand slam of 2024?
We've picked the best meal delivery service for every taste and budget.
The Gyroglove hand stabilizing glove can help people with tremors regain some independence and control.
Certain types of cancer are rising rapidly among people younger than 50, and appendix cancer is one of them.
Every few years, a new startup takes a stab at automatic pill dispensers to help with drug adherence and to prevent people from accidentally dosing more than they should. Makes sense: For many of us, as we get older, more and more medicines join the lineup that keeps us ticking along. Unfortunately, memories get fuzzy, and forgetting to take -- or doubling up -- medicines can have disastrous consequences.
'This magical potion also thickened my hair,' said one of the wonder-worker's 16,500+ five-star fans.
John Deere's autonomous tractor technology will be a game-charger for farmers, and it's already in beta testing.
The obsession with Stanley isn’t new and it’s not a “Gen Z thing.”
A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
OrCam's latest product is an app that not only reduces background noise in conversations but helps you focus on the voices of people speaking around you.
"Sun Seekers" author Rachel McRady on the diagnosis that changed her family.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has banned the data broker X-Mode Social from sharing or selling users’ sensitive location data, the federal regulator said Tuesday. The first of its kind settlement prohibits X-Mode, now known as Outlogic, from sharing and selling users' sensitive information to others. The settlement will also require the data broker to delete or destroy all the location data it previously collected, along with any products produced from this data, unless the company obtains consumer consent or ensures the data has been de-identified.
In a sea of AI-enabled gadgets at CES, the rabbit r1 (all lowercase, they insist) stands out not just for its high-vis paint job and unique form factor, but because of its dedication to the bit. The idea behind the $200 r1 is simple: It lets you keep your phone in your pocket when you need to do some simple task like ordering a car to your location, looking up a few places to eat where you're meeting friends or finding some lodging options for a weekend on the coast. "We're not trying to kill your phone," said CEO and founder Jesse Lyu on a call with press ahead of the Las Vegas tech show.
In a franchise powered by superstars, the Lakers' coach is always in danger of getting run over by them.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
The trend we noticed at last year's CES continues: Startups are really curious about your bodily fluids. The company already offers a broad range of at-home tests and launched a new test that can detect urinary tract infections (UTIs). Vivoo's At-Home UTI Test streamlines the diagnostic process for UTIs, which affect an astonishing 150 million people globally each year.
Our first look at Audio-Technica's latest true wireless earbuds: the ATH-TWX7.