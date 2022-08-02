Man killed taking out trash as he and friend cooked for homeless people, Texas cops say

It has been almost two months since authorities say Terrance Lewis was shot and killed while working with a friend to cook food for homeless people in Texas. There is no known motive or suspect.

“Help us find Mr. Terrance Lewis’ killer,” the Houston Police Department said in an Aug. 2 tweet.

The 20-year-old man was at a co-worker’s apartment cooking food when he went outside to throw away trash on June 15, homicide sergeants said in a news release.

As Lewis was walking back to the apartment, police say a man fired shots at him from the apartment complex parking lot.

Officers were called to the shooting at about 3:30 p.m. that Wednesday. They found Lewis in an apartment entryway with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Lewis worked for a nonprofit organization that feeds people without housing in Houston.

Investigators believe those who live at the apartment complex may be able to assist in identifying the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

