Man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead in Tangipahoa Parish on Sunday, Jan. 21.

LSP officials said troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 55 near Louisiana Highway 442 around 2 a.m.

They said an initial report shows 50-year-old Kenny McCoy was driving north on I-55 when he drove off the road and hit several trees.

McCoy suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the LSP, McCoy was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

LSP officials said the investigation is ongoing, and a routine toxicology sample was collected.

