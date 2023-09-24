Man killed in 'targeted' shooting in Central Falls

A man was shot and killed in a Dexter Street parking lot Saturday night in what Central Falls police are describing as a "targeted event."

Officers responded to the corner of Dexter Street and Sumner Avenue around 9:20 p.m. for a call of shots fired and found the victim in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, Central Falls Police Capt. Craig Viens said.

The victim, who police are identifying only as a Hispanic male in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and Viens said the incident is under investigation. He said the victim appeared to be "targeted," but declined to provide further details about what led police to that conclusion.

Viens said the victim appears to have been walking home from work at a nearby business when he was shot.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man on way home from work killed in 'targeted' Central Falls shooting