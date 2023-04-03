Police cars with lights and sirens.

A man died on Saturday night following a three-car crash involving a red-light runner on 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.

Police identified the man who died as Mark Oale, 60.

Police said a teenager driving a truck was going west on Union Hills Drive and did not stop at the red light when he reached the intersection at 35th Avenue. The truck crashed into Oale's car, who was going south on 35th Avenue, police said. Oale's car was then pushed into another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.

Police said officers found Oale at the location with serious injuries and took him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck and the driver of the other car had minor injuries, police said. None of them showed signs of impairment.

Police did not say whether arrests have been made and no further details were available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man killed after teen driver ran red light in Phoenix