Man killed, teen injured in Moses Lake shooting

The Moses Lake Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

According to the police department, officers were called to a shooting at a residence in the 3000 block of Road H Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered aid, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers later learned that a 17-year-old boy was shot at the residence in the same incident and was taken to Samaritan Hospital by personal vehicle.

The 17-year-old was treated for his wounds and later released.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything in the area, or who has additional information on the case, to call 509-764-3887 and reference case #22ML16897.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP