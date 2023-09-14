Man killed, teenager injured in 2nd fatal shooting in Hillsborough in past month

Hillsborough police say a shooting left one man dead and a woman injured late Wednesday night.

It was the second fatal shooting in the town in the past month and was reported around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Orange Street.

A 20-year-old man from Durham and an 18-year-old woman from Hillsborough were both taken to Duke University Hospital, where the man died.

Police have not released their names, pending notification of the man’s family, and the relationship between the victims is unclear.

This is one of three fatal shootings in Orange County, and the second in the town of nearly 10,000 people, within the last month.

▪ Two weeks ago, physics professor Zijie Yan was killed at UNC, prompting a three-hour campus lockdown. Hours before Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Hillsborough, the university was placed on another lockdown due to an armed man on campus.

▪ On Aug. 15, Delila Nicole Westmoreland, 41, was shot to death at Bellevue Mill Apartments on South Nash Street. Jaydah Westmoreland, 19, is accused of the first-degree murder of her mother and kidnapping of her 2-year-old sibling.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Wedensday night incident to contact Sgt. Will Felts at 919-296-9562 or 919-296-9555. Tips can be placed through the Police Department’s Facebook page or the See it, Say it, Send it website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.