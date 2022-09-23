Man killed in three-car crash

Sep. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — A three-car collision in Whitewater Township killed a 41-year-old Traverse City man, according to law enforcement officials.

On the morning of Sept. 21, a Nissan pickup truck driven by the man was headed east on M-72 near Cook Road when it merged in front of a Jeep Wrangler, causing minor damage to the front of the Jeep, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Brandon Brinks said. After the pickup hit the front bumper of the Jeep, deputies said it veered over the centerline, striking a Chevrolet Suburban that was going in the opposite direction head on.

The man in the Nissan pickup was pronounced dead on the scene by sheriff's office deputies, according to Brinks. The Suburban was driven by a Williamsburg woman, 41, who officials said was taken to Munson Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

There was also a child passenger in the Suburban at the time of the crash, but Brinks said he was unable to disclose the age of the juvenile. He said the child was also transported to Munson with minor injuries, but picked up from the hospital later that day by the child's father.

The Michigan State Police Accident Investigation Team assisted the sheriff's office. The case is still under investigation.