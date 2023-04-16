Man killed, three injured in daylight shooting in Northridge

A gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon on four men, killing one and injuring the others, near a strip mall on Vanalden Avenue and Parthenia Street in Northridge, authorities said.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk by the intersection when the shooter drove up about 12:30 p.m. and gunned them down in broad daylight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The four men are between the ages of 30 and 60, authorities said.

Paramedics transported the eldest victim, a man in his 60s, to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Another man remains in critical condition while two others are listed as stable.

The gunman drove away after the shooting. Police did not release a description of the gunman or the car, or identify a possible motive for the shooting.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.