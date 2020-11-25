A man was killed after three separate drivers ran him over. All of them fled the scene.

A Los Angeles man was killed after three separate drivers struck him while he was crossing the street.

Jose Fuentes, 50, was first struck by a motorcyclist at around 7:40 p.m. in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood Sunday. Shortly thereafter, two other vehicles ran him over.

A video of the incident was shared by the Los Angeles Police Department on its Facebook page. It showed three separate vehicles – a motorcycle, a white sedan and a white van – all colliding with his body within seconds of each other.

All three motorists involved in his death, according to the LAPD, drove away without stopping. Another video of the hit-and-runs, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles, shows the motorcyclist stopping momentarily before fleeing.

“Nobody stopped and helped out Mr. Fuentes as he lied there,” said Det. Ryan Moreno, one of the officers leading the investigation, in a statement obtained by ABC News. "The guy on the motorcycle ... (could have) stopped to block traffic and prevented even the second or third collision from happening. But he elected to get on his motorcycle and took off and left and fled the scene.”

Fuentes was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the drivers has been identified.

