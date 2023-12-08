Man killed in Thursday crash near Vinemont

Dec. 8—A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, has claimed the life of a Cullman man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mark S. Haymon, 67, was killed when the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 he was driving left the roadway striking a road sign, utility pole and house. After the impact, the Chevrolet caught fire. Haymon was not using a seat belt at the time of crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Cullman County Road 1354 near Cullman County 1339, approximately one mile east of Vinemont. Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.