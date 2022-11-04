Man killed Thursday night in Blandford is Petersburg’s 19th murder of the year

PETERSBURG - A Petersburg man was shot to death Thursday night, becoming the city’s 19th homicide victim of the year.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, was shot several times as he sat in a car in the 800 block of Cameron Street in Petersburg’s Blandford area, police said. Ingram was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center where he later died.

No motive information has been released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

The Ingram killing is Petersburg’s 19th homicide of 2022. Last year, a total of 18 people were murdered in the city.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg Police investigate city’s 19th murder of the year