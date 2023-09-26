Man killed in Thursday shooting identified by Pueblo coroner

The victim of a Thursday night homicide has been identified by the county coroner.

Christopher Jordan Salazar, 28, of Pueblo, died as a result of gunshot wounds received in the 2200 block of East Fourth Street.

Police initially responded to the scene at 11:12 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting, according to a Pueblo Police Department news release.

At the scene, officers discovered Salazar lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Salazar was pronounced dead on scene by an investigator for the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

Pueblo police have identified a person of interest in the case who was arrested on other charges, police said in the release.

However, they clarified that the person of interest was not charged with the homicide and emphasized that the case is still an "active and ongoing investigation."

As of Tuesday morning, no charges had been announced in the case. Roger Schneider, a Pueblo PD spokesperson, stated that it was a "messy situation" and that a lot more investigation is required to determine exactly what happened leading up to the shooting, as well as what, if any charges should be pressed.

Schneider declined to elaborate further, as the case is still under investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled and Salazar's next of kin have been notified.

Salazar's death marked the 21st homicide in the city of Pueblo this year. Two additional homicides have taken place in Pueblo County, bringing the countywide total to 23.

Police ask anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Pueblo PD communication center at 719-553-2502, or Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-553-3254.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

More on the Pueblo crime beat: Pueblo brothers arrested for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault, following SWAT standoff

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter,@jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo man shot and killed Thursday identified by coroner