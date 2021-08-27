Man killed by train in Portland

Aug. 27—Portland police are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a train near St. John Street on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call about 6:15 p.m. and found the man, who died from his injuries. The incident happened between Congress Street and Park Avenue, where a section of railway runs parallel to St. John Street. Police have not identified the man.

His death is being investigated by the Portland Police Department and Amtrak Police. The state medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist police in the case is being asked to call the police department at (207) 874-8575.