Man killed when the truck he was lying under pulls away, Raleigh police say

A man who was lying under a parked flatbed tow truck in Raleigh late Friday was killed when the truck’s driver got a call and pulled away without seeing him, according to police.

James Walker Jr. was under the right side of the wrecker, in front of the rear tire, in a shopping center parking lot at the corner of Avent Ferry Road and Gorman Street.

The driver did not see Walker under his truck when he got the call and drove off. The driver knew that he had hit something and remained on the scene until police and an ambulance arrived, said police spokesman Jason Borneo.

Walker, 59, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Borneo said police aren’t sure why he was under the truck or if he was conscious when it started to move.

Police have not cited the driver but say their investigation is not complete.