Man killed by truck after running in front of vehicle in east Fort Worth, police say

A man was hit and killed by a truck Wednesday morning on Loop 820 near Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

The accident was reported just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on East Loop 820 near Interstate 30.

A 911 caller reported that a man ran in front of a truck and the victim was hit by the vehicle, according to a police call long.

The vehicle was a black pickup truck, according to the call log.

Fort Worth police had not released any other details on the accident such as why the man ran in front of the vehicle.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

Fort Worth police are investigating the fatal accident.