Man killed trying to retrieve stolen jewelry from woman in Fort Worth, police say

A man is dead after someone he knew shot him in the chest Tuesday evening in southwest Fort Worth, according to police.

He was shot in the 5500 block of Goodman Avenue about 6:20 p.m. while trying to recover jewelry that was stolen from him three days prior, police said.

Police said the man was assaulted and robbed Saturday by the woman they suspect of killing him. She struck him with a shovel and stole some jewelry from him, according to police.

She called the man earlier Tuesday and told him he could go to her home and retrieve his jewelry, but when he and his girlfriend arrived she shot at both of them, according to police.

The man was hit multiple times in the shooting and died later in the hospital, according to police. The man and woman knew each other before the robbery, but police said they had not confirmed their relationship.

The woman is in custody and the killing is being investigated by homicide detectives.