Man killed Tuesday evening. Here's what you need to know

On Tuesday a man was shot and killed in Shreveport. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 38-year-old Roy Delan Crew Jr.

Just after 5:10 p.m. Shreveport Police Department was called to a home in the 2100 block of Miller Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Crew who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

This shooting is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department and marks the 12th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish for 2023.

