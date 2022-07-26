Man killed in Tuesday morning Augusta shooting

An unidentified man was shot to death in the 2000 block of Wheeless Road near Gordon Highway on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. and the victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office said.

This is the second fatal shooting in Augusta within the last week.

On Wednesday, Richmond County deputies found 26-year-old Keshia Chanel Geter, of Eastover, S.C., dead at Knights Inn in west Augusta.

