Man killed by Tulare police and deputies was in stolen car, sheriff says. He pointed a gun

Tulare police officers and Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies killed a 38-year-old man they say pointed a gun at law enforcement early Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police were initially alerted to an alarm going off near a business before midnight Wednesday on O Street south of Bardsley Avenue in Tulare, according to a news release.

Officers arrived and discovered a white pickup truck had been stolen from the business, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found a truck in an orchard matching the description about 1:10 a.m. near Cartmill Avenue west of West Street outside the Tulare city limit, the release said.

One of at least two men in the truck did not cooperate with deputies, the sheriff’s office said, and after about 30 minutes deputies used a Taser on him.

The sheriff’s office said the less lethal device “didn’t work,” according to the release.

The man then pulled a gun and pointed it at deputies and Tulare police officers, who had arrived to assist, the sheriff’s office said.

Multiple officers and deputies fired at him and he was struck several times. He died at the scene, the release said.

The Visalia Police Department was conducting the investigation, according to the release.

The killing marks the third fatal shooting by law enforcement officers in the region in six days.

Mariposa County deputies killed a man who they said had a knife as he was breaking into a church on Wednesday.

Madera police killed a man Saturday they said pointed a gun at officers.