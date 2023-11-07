Man killed in Turlock hit-and-run. Police need public’s help to find vehicle

A 33-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision on the 3100 block of West Christoffersen Parkway in Turlock at about 5:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Responding officers found Shane Hurst, a Turlock resident, lying unresponsive in the center median with “severe head trauma.” Hurst was then transported to a Turlock hospital, where he died.

Police are looking for a 2003 to 2009 model, light-colored Hummer H2 described by witnesses as the vehicle involved in the collision. It was last seen going east on West Christoffersen Parkway immediately after the collision, according to a Police Department statement.

The incident is being investigated by the Major Accident Investigation Team, which closed the road for nearly six hours.

“This investigation is a top priority for the Traffic Safety Unit. I ask that anyone who may have information about the identity of the responsible suspect or who may have seen the light colored Hummer, to please contact the Traffic Safety Unit,” read a statement from Officer Michael Simbalenko.

As investigators examine evidence and review witness statements, police are urging residents to report information regarding the collision to Simbalenko at 209-668-6523.

Residents can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

Anonymous tips can be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Hurst is the third hit-and-run victim reported in Stanislaus County in the past three weeks.

A 32-year-old Watsonville resident died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Yosemite Boulevard/Highway 132 and Hazeldean Road near Modesto Reservoir on Oct. 31.

Michael Tucker, 44, was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer rig on the 1400 block of East Hatch Road, several hundred feet east of Highway 99.