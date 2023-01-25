Man who killed two Lexington teenagers while driving drunk gets 15 years in prison

Photo Provided
Christopher Leach
·3 min read

A man who killed two teenagers in a drunk driving accident was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

Zachary Smith, 32, accepted a guilty plea deal last November to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, operating on a suspended and revoked license, an aggravated charge of operating a vehicle under the influence, not having registration plates and failing to maintain insurance. He was charged with killing 16-year-old Hailey Smith and her brother, 19-year-old Andrew Smith, in a 2021 car crash.

Zachary Smith and the siblings share no relation.

Zachary Smith’s lawyer, Dan Parker, requested that his client’s sentence be probated, saying that he had no prior felony convictions and was remorseful for the accident.

“I would like to apologize to the family personally,” Zachary Smith said.

Multiple members of Hailey and Andrew Smith’s family also spoke prior to the official sentencing, sharing the grief they have dealt with and addressing Zachary Smith directly for his decision to get behind the wheel that ultimately led to Andrew and Hailey Smith’s deaths.

Fayette Circuit Judge Travis Thomas followed the recommended sentence from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, which was consecutive seven and-a-half year sentences for each manslaughter charge, according to court documents.

Zachary Smith must also pay $13,104 in restitution along with other fines from the traffic-related charges.

On Jan. 9, 2021, Zachary Smith was driving a Ford Explorer inbound on Athens Boonesboro Road around 7 p.m. when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Mazda Protégé near Blue Sky Parkway, according to police. Hailey and Andrew Smith died at the scene.

A couple of weeks after the accident, Nicholas Gray, an officer with the Lexington Police Department, testified in court that Zachary Smith had a blood-alcohol content of 0.229 percent. Gray also said that Smith told police he was trying to get to a gas station farther down the road, and that Smith may have believed he was getting into the turn lane to go to that gas station.

Neither Smith’s SUV nor the siblings’ Mazda Protégé made any evasive maneuvers, Gray testified.

After pleading guilty, Zachary Smith said in court that he does not have recollection of the incident and it was a “long time ago.”

“I just remember dropping my phone, and I looked up and saw headlights,” he told the court.

Andrew Smith was a recent graduate of Bryan Station High School and worked at Bluegrass Station, said his mother, Brandy Workman. He dreamed of running a reptile rescue.

Hailey Smith attended Fayette County Public Schools’ Family Care Center and would have turned 17 shortly after the crash. She left behind a 1-year-old daughter named Zoey.

Workman said that her children were on their way to her house to celebrate Andrew Smith’s birthday. Workman previously said she thinks Zachary Smith should have faced more severe charges.

“He didn’t mean to murder my kids, but he meant to get behind that wheel knowing it was against the law in so many ways,” Workman said.

‘My world is gone.’ Lexington mom mourns teen siblings; manslaughter charges added

Recommended Stories

  • Teacher shot by 6-year-old texted a dire warning to a loved one before she was wounded, source says

    The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student texted a loved one before she was wounded that the boy was armed and that school officials were failing to act, according to a source close to the situation.

  • News Corp investors cheer Murdoch's decision to scrap tie-up with Fox

    Large shareholders in News Corp on Wednesday applauded Rupert Murdoch's decision to withdraw a proposal to reunite the owner of Dow Jones and Fox Corp, as News Corp decided to pursue a sale of Move Inc instead. News Corp is in talks to sell Move, which operates the Realtor.com website, to CoStar Group, the company said on Tuesday confirming an earlier Reuters report. On Wednesday afternoon, News Corp shares were up over 5%, paring some earlier gains, as shareholders hailed the decision to abandon the deal with Fox to instead pursue the sale of Move at a significant premium to what News Corp first paid for the company it bought in 2014.

  • We're Hopeful That Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Testimony in murder trial of Abilene father, son who shot neighbor after mattress dispute

    Several witnesses have been called, including Aaron Howard’s girlfriend and best friend, describing the morning of his death.

  • Disbarred South Carolina lawyer faces trial in deaths of wife, son

    Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, 54, was indicted by a grand jury in July on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting of his wife, Maggie, 52, and 22-year-old Paul, the younger of their two sons, on the family's property in June 2021. The 12-person jury and six alternates were sworn in on Wednesday by Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman, and opening statements were due to begin at 3 p.m. Murdaugh, the scion of an influential South Carolina legal family, pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

  • Virginia school warned before 6-year-old shot teacher, lawyer says

    Authorities at a Virginia school were warned three times that a first grader had a gun before he shot and wounded his teacher, her lawyer said on Wednesday, as the board prepared to vote on whether to oust the superintendent over the incident. Abigail Zwerner, 25, was "shot purposely" in front of other students at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News earlier this month after administrators ignored warnings the six-year-old student posed a threat, lawyer Diane Toscano said at a press conference. The warnings were made over three hours on the day of the shooting, according to Toscano, who said she planned to file a lawsuit against the Newport News School District on behalf of Zwerner.

  • 'Unimaginable, senseless tragedy': 2 children dead in Duxbury; infant flown to hospital

    Two children are dead and a baby was flown to a hospital with traumatic injuries after they were discovered inside a Duxbury home Tuesday night.

  • LSU student Madison Brooks case: Four people charged in alleged rape before she died after being hit by car

    Deputies arrested four males in connection with the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit and killed by a car. The victim died at a hospital on Jan. 15.

  • ‘Disgruntled’ Farm Worker Accused of Killing 7 in Latest Mass Shooting Horror

    Jeff Chiu / APAt least seven people are dead after yet another mass shooting—this one in Half Moon Bay, California, a small town just south of San Francisco. The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. at two separate locations, police said. Four victims were found at a mushroom farm off Highway 92, while two more people were killed at another agricultural facility between one and three miles away. A third victim at this second location was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

  • 4 arrested in alleged rape of LSU student later fatally struck by car: Police

    A Louisiana State University student who died after she was hit by a car while on her way home from a bar was allegedly raped shortly before the fatal crash, authorities said. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested four people on Monday, including three teenagers, in connection with the alleged sexual assault. Within hours of the deadly incident, Brooks was captured on surveillance footage stumbling and falling at a Baton Rouge bar, before leaving with the four suspects, according to the arrest warrant affidavits.

  • Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom

    The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.

  • Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video

    Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff's deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force by hitting Randal Worcester multiple times while he was on the ground during an Aug. 21 arrest.

  • Charlotte woman fired through bedroom door before being killed by officer, police video shows

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were at the home in the Raintree neighborhood to serve an involuntary commitment order.

  • Woman who fetched hammer, restraints used to beat and bind Wichita murder victim is sentenced

    Wichita police have said Roy Hayden was beaten in the head with a hammer and crowbar, punched, shot in the knee and choked during an hours-long assault.

  • Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter thought he ‘was gonna die’ — watch the video

    The 26-year-old man, who met eyes with the Monterey Park shooter before he wrestled a gun from him, says that he was confident he would lose his life.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in US jail

    Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed the disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison, in an interview with a British broadcaster that aired on Monday."I believe that he was murdered," former socialite Maxwell said in the series of jailhouse interviews aired on Britain's TalkTV. "I was shocked.

  • Teacher shot by 6-year-old says school was warned 4 times, announces lawsuit

    Abigail Zwerner, the teacher who was shot by a student in a classroom in Newport News, Virginia, earlier this month intends to file a lawsuit against the school board, her lawyer said Wednesday, alleging the shooting could have been prevented by school administrators. Zwerner sustained a gunshot wound to the chest when a 6-year-old student brought a gun into a classroom at Richneck Elementary School and intentionally shot and wounded her, according to police.

  • Fatal Memphis traffic stop reminiscent of Rodney King assault, attorney Crump says

    The video of Memphis police beating a Black man who died after a traffic stop on Jan. 7 reminded civil rights attorney Ben Crump of the assault on Rodney King, Crump said after viewing the police bodycam recording with the man's family on Monday. Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old father of a 4-year-old boy, died in the hospital on Jan. 10 of injuries he sustained during his arrest by five officers, all of whom have been fired. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, FBI and Justice Department are investigating the incident in addition to Memphis police and the Shelby County District attorney.

  • Half Moon Bay, California deadly farm shootings: Who is suspect Chunli Zhao?

    Half Moon Bay, California shooting suspect Chunli Zhao reportedly worked at one of the two mushroom farms where he allegedly murdered seven people - and wounded an eighth victim.

  • 4 in Georgia charged with cruelty to children, officers say they found family living in filth

    Four people were arrested on child cruelty charges in Floyd County after police found children living in filth.