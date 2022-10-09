Man killed, two others hurt in Memphis nightclub shooting, MPD says

Three people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Prohibition Lounge, on American Way.

At 1:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of American Way. One male shooting victim was located and pronounced deceased on the scene. Two other shooting victims were transported to ROH non-critical. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/4QLOYOt6hc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 9, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a total of three people shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.

Police also said that no arrests have been made at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

