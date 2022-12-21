Man who killed two people in separate shootings on the same day gets 45 years

A Milwaukee man convicted of killing two people in separate shootings on the same day in 2021 was sentenced to 45 years in prison this week.

Mharquelle Q. Dixon, 20, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide in August. His case had stalled for months after he initially was found not competent to proceed to trial, online court records show.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Mark Sanders also sentenced Dixon to 25 years of extended supervision after the 45-year term of incarceration.

On April 23, 2021, Dixon shot and killed Starcey Chatman, 36, and Keandre Scott, 20. The shootings occurred less than half a mile away and less than an hour apart from each other in the Park West neighborhood. In the second incident, he also shot and injured a 21-year-old woman.

In a written statement to the court, the injured woman wrote that she can no longer participate in everyday life activities without “feeling like I’m going to be harmed.”

She said the trauma associated with her injuries caused her to lose her job, phone and car. Twice, she was almost evicted from her home.

At the time of the shooting, Dixon had been free on a signature bond for more than a year in an illegal gun case, according to court records. Dixon had a felony conviction as a juvenile and was barred from possessing guns.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dixon, who knew both victims, told police he was in a car with Chatman, who is one of his relatives, that afternoon.

The two talked, and Dixon said he was so worried his own family was plotting to kill him he began to feel ill.

At one point in the conversation, Chatman reached for something under his seat, Dixon said.

Dixon pulled out a gun, shot Chatman and then ran from the car.

Chatman was left in the car where his body would remain unnoticed for hours.

As he ran away, Dixon saw a white car that he thought was following him or might belong to his cousin. He later spotted it parked on the side of the road, where Scott and the 21-year-old woman were waiting for a mechanic to finish repairs.

Story continues

Dixon said he wanted to speak with Scott inside the car, so all three climbed inside. The woman later told police the two men did not have a heated discussion and that Dixon opened fire after five or six minutes.

A short time after the second shooting, police arrested Dixon at a nearby convenience store. He told officers he had just been involved in a shootout over $2,800 and family matters.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man convicted in two homicides gets 45 years in prison