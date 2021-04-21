Man killed and two wounded in Little Havana drive-by shooting, Miami police say

A man was killed and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Little Havana early Wednesday, police said.

Miami police said they had no information on a suspect.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a ShotSpotter call that alerted them to several rounds of gunfire in the area of 26 NW Eighth Ave.. Then a call came in about a man shot.

When officers got there, they found three men with bullet wounds. One was dead, police said. Video taken by NBC6 shows him covered in a yellow tarp on the ground next to a car.

Miami Fire Rescue took the other two men to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.