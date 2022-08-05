Man killed in University City shooting; homicide investigation underway, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Charlotte’s University City area.

CMPD said it happened just before 2 a.m. Friday. Officers were called for a shooting at an apartment complex on Avebury Drive near East W.T. Harris Boulevard and when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot, they said.

Paramedics said he died at the scene.

Officers said someone told them his brother had been shot inside his apartment.

Just before 5 a.m., police were still in the area investigating. Channel 9 crews could see officers canvassing the area and looking for witnesses. CMPD Maj. Brad Koch said these types of crimes don’t just hurt victims; they hurt everyone.

“Any violent crime that affects our community is a real tragedy, and our officers work diligently to prevent these crimes from happening,” he said.

Police haven’t yet released the man’s identity or said what led up to the shooting. Channel 9 is also asking if there’s an active search for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

