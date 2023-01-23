Man who killed UWS grandmother was former superintendent of building, prosecutors say

The man accused of killing a grandmother in her Upper West Side apartment was once a temporary superintendent at the building, prosecutors said Sunday.

Lashawn Mackey, 47, was arrested Saturday for the slaying of Maria Hernandez, 74, inside her home on W. 83rd St. near Columbus Ave., according to cops.

Hours after they attended a Broadway matinee and had an early dinner Wednesday, Hernandez’s sister discovered the dead woman in the apartment.

She had been strangled to death, her hands and feet bound together and a gag shoved in her mouth, police said.

At an arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Sunday, prosecutors laid out the gruesome details of the vicious murder.

“This is a particularly brutal homicide where the victim was found assaulted, bruised, beaten with her hands and feet bound together behind her back, lying face down under a pile of clothing in her bedroom,” they said. “The victim died from homicidal asphyxia with accompanying neck compression.”

There was also evidence of lacerations to Hernandez’s private parts, the prosecution stated.

Before he allegedly killed Hernandez, Mackey broke into the superintendent’s office in the basement of the building to remove a DVR with security footage.

“This was clearly a premeditated crime,” prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, Mackey’s attorney said her client was “shocked” to learn he was a suspect in the Dominican immigrant’s murder.

“Despite any connection that they say they have regarding Mr. Mackey’s employment at the building, there does not appear to be any victim surveillance in this case that actually would show Mr. Mackey on the third floor where they’re saying this happened,” said attorney Jessica Horani.

After serving time behind bars for a 1999 assault and finishing parole, Mackey got a job at the building, thought it’s not clear exactly what year he worked there, said the attorney with the New York County Defender Services.

“He stands before you emphatically denying the accusations against him,” Horani added. “I don’t believe that people have significant evidence in this case.”

Mackey, of Crown Heights, was held without bail following the hearing.

He is charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary.