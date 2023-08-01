Man killed in Valdosta shooting

Aug. 1—VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday.

At 12:20 a.m., officers headed to the 1400 block of Baytree Drive after E911 received several calls about gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

When police arrived, they found an empty parking lot. A search turned up a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground behind some apartments, police said.

The man was declared dead at the scene by EMTs.

Detectives determined there had been a fight in the parking lot, which led to the gunfire.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police say the investigation is continuing and no more information will be released at this time.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

