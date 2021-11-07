Man killed by vehicle while crossing street to break up road-rage fight, Texas cops say

A man was trying to stop a fight between two drivers at the scene of a crash when he was hit and killed by another motorist, police in Texas told news outlets.

The man, who has not been named, witnessed two vehicles crash near a QuikTrip gas station on Potranco Road in San Antonio around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told WOAI.

Investigators said the drivers were chasing each other after a previous crash that happened moments before they wrecked outside the QuikTrip, KSAT reported.

They got out of their vehicles and began fighting, according to the TV station. The man at the gas station ran across the street to break them up, but was hit by a westbound vehicle as he crossed.

The man was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, KENS reported. The driver who hit him stayed at the scene until authorities arrived, and she has not been charged.

Man dressed as Fred Flintstone attacking cars with ‘spear’ is fatally hit, TX cops say

Dad, infant hit by gunfire when driver unloads in road rage shooting, Texas cops say

Woman exits car to help sick passenger — then drunk driver hits her, Texas cops say