Man killed walking across Largo street after leaving bar, police say

LARGO — A man was struck and killed crossing the street Tuesday night after leaving the Dublin House Pub on Seminole Boulevard, Largo police say.

The man looked both ways but did not see a Chevrolet Suburban before walking into the northbound lanes of the road, police said. The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the middle lane of the road.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release his name.