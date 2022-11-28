Man dies after shooting Wednesday night in Providence

PROVIDENCE — A 24-year-old man died Wednesday night after being shot on Phebe Street in Providence and then crashing his car into a fence nearby on Hazael Street.

Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said police and firefighters responded to the crash. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.

Providence police later identified the victim as Craig Robinson, age 24.

A man's car crashed into a fence that lines Haezel Street in Providence after he had been shot Wednesday night, apparently nearby on Phebe Street.

While the man crashed on Hazael Street, it did not appear he had been shot there, Lapatin said. Hazael and Phebe streets are two blocks apart.

"We were looking around the area and ... we had a feeling it happened somewhere else, so we backtracked and a policeman found some casings on Phebe Street and we went from there," Lapatin said.

No one called 911 for shots fired on Phebe Street, he said.

Lapatin said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

No one has been arrested and the shooting is under investigation.

On Thursday morning, the only sign left of the incident was a line of police tape on the fence near where the car crashed and a tire track in the mud.

It was Providence's eighth homicide of the year and the second in November. On Nov. 19, Stephon Calice of Fall River was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of the Cadillac Lounge following an altercation. In 2021, a total of 23 homicides were reported in Providence.

