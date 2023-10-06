A man was killed in a weekend brawl in downtown Columbus. Police are still investigating

A midnight fight between two men in downtown Columbus last weekend left one dead, kicking off a police investigation that so far has led to no charges against the surviving combatant, authorities said.

Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the deceased as Willie Edward Foster, 44. Foster’s injuries indicated he was kicked in the head and possibly choked, as he had a fracture in his neck, Bryan said.

Foster was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m., the coroner said, and his manner of death was listed as homicide.

The police response

A report filed by Officer Jared Berger said police were called at 12:09 a.m., Sept. 30, to the fight outside Trinity Episcopal Church, 1130 First Ave.

The church is across the street from new city administrative offices in a former Synovus bank building and just around the corner from Columbus’ federal courthouse.

Investigators identified a 59-year-old man who had fought with Foster, but they did not take him into custody. The report said he is homeless. Foster had a home address in the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue, Berger wrote.

The report described Foster’s death as a “willful killing,” and said violent crimes investigators were called to pursue the case.

Their investigation continues, said the department’s community affairs director, Brittany Santiago.

“The death investigation involving Mr. Willie Foster is pending autopsy results,” she wrote Friday in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer. “Once we receive the report, we will be able to confirm the cause of death and make a determination.”

Foster’s homicide is among 46 reported so far this year in Columbus, according to the Ledger-Enquirer’s count.