Man killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot shooting

A man was shot and killed in a Wesley Chapel parking lot on Friday night, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The 11 p.m. shooting, which happened near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road in Wesley Chapel, took place after two people arranged to meet in a parking lot. A third person walked up at the same time and the shooting started, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat,” the news release states.

The news release said the agency was investigating. No arrests were reported.