On man killed in west Fort Worth shooting Friday night

James Hartley

One man is dead after a shooting in the 2200 block of Carverly Drive in Fort Worth Friday night, according to police.

Police received a call around 8 p.m. that there was a shooting in the west Fort Worth neighborhood, police said. When officer arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not announced any arrests or publicly identified any suspects. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories