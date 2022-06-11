On man killed in west Fort Worth shooting Friday night

One man is dead after a shooting in the 2200 block of Carverly Drive in Fort Worth Friday night, according to police.

Police received a call around 8 p.m. that there was a shooting in the west Fort Worth neighborhood, police said. When officer arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not announced any arrests or publicly identified any suspects. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.