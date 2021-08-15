Man killed in West Lake Street shooting in Minneapolis early Sunday morning

Minneapolis police are investigating the city's 62nd homicide this year after an early Sunday morning shooting on West Lake Street near the northern edge of the Lyndale neighborhood.

Shortly before 2 a.m., multiple 911 calls of shots fired sent police to the 100 block of West Lake Street where a man believed to be in his 20s was suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive. First responders rendered aid, but he died at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests that occupants of two vehicles were exchanging gunfire when the victim inside one of the vehicles was wounded. The other vehicle then fled the scene.

As homicide detectives work the investigation, the medical examiner's office will release the identity of the victim in coming days.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

