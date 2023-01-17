A man has died after a shooting early Sunday night in West Price Hill, police said.

Anthony Howard died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was 24.

Howard was found shot in the 900 block of Harris Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating the homicide. No arrests have been announced.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man killed in West Price Hill shooting