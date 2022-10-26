Man killed while in his car was live on Facebook prior to the Fresno shooting

A Fresno police officer testified Tuesday that Kylin Baca-Fullmer, 24, was in his car, live on Facebook, when he was struck and killed by a hail of bullets.

The two suspects, Christopher Williams, 22, and Kevin Coleman, 23, are in court for their preliminary hearing. Judge Heather Mardel Jones will decide on Wednesday if there is enough evidence to hold the two men over for trial.

They are both charged with murder.

Police said Baca-Fullmer was gunned down in his car last year on July 31 at South Bardell and East Calwa avenues. The ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection system alerted police that 13 rounds had been fired about 6:19 p.m. in that location.

Detective Bryan Patterson, a member of MAGEC, the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene. He found Baca-Fullmer inside a beige SUV with multiple gunshot wounds.

Patterson was familiar with Baca-Fullmer, having talked to him several times in the area.

“He still had a pulse and he had some rise and fall in his chest,” Patterson said. “But I did not recognize him at that point.”

Patterson testified that by the time he returned from fetching his nitrile protective gloves, Baca-Fullmer was dead.

Moments later, another police officer told Patterson a woman had video of Baca-Fullmer on Facebook Live as he was being shot.

Patterson told Deputy District Attorney Ismail Aliyev that he saw the video and it showed Baca-Fullmer driving his car and talking to the camera.

“Then the vehicle appears to be struck by gunfire, the phone drops and Baca-Fullmer slumps over to his right,” Patterson testified. “Shortly after that the video ends.”

Aliyev asked the detective if Baca-Fullmer appeared to have a weapon and he replied, “No.”

Defense attorney Curtis Sok is representing Williams and attorney Jane Boulger is representing Coleman.

The preliminary hearing continues on Wednesday in Department 52.