Man killed while crossing interstate

Feb. 19—HIGH POINT — A man trying to run across Interstate 74 late Thursday night was struck and killed by a pickup.

Brian Keith Ewing Jr., 33, was crossing the westbound lanes of I-74 shortly after 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a red 2001 Ford F150 driven by John Charles Jones, 61, the High Point Police Department said.

There is no evidence that Jones was speeding, impaired or distracted at the time, police said.

Light rain was falling at the time, but there is no indication that the weather contributed to the incident, police said.

No charges are expected to be filed, police said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team member Officer J. Spoon at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.