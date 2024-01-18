Man killed while crossing road in Durham identified
The teen has been charged with multiple traffic related charges.
As part of a new privacy update, Meta will hide content related to self-harm, eating disorders and other topics from teens on Instagram and Facebook.
As Musk vies for greater voting power at the company, the spotlight turns to Tesla's board.
A lack of charging infrastructure, the tendency of all batteries to suffer in extreme cold, and potentially a lack of owner knowledge may have added up to a perfect winter storm for Chicago EV owners.
The former No. 6 pick could still face discipline from an NBA investigation.
After laying off over 1,000 workers across multiple divisions last week and cutting 100 jobs at YouTube, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to its staff warning more layoffs are expected this year.
Any Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 model you buy from Apple will no longer have a functional blood oxygen monitoring feature in the US, at least for now.
Airline stocks are down in what has turned out to be a bumpy start to 2024 spurred by Boeing's mid-air accident and a blocked merger.
Abortion restrictions have led to major issues and risks for ob-gyns and their patients.
Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.
Rex Heuermann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of four victims found over a decade ago near New York's Gilgo Beach.
Tomlinson becomes the only woman currently hosting a late-night network TV show.
A woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that James Dolan repeatedly pressured her into sex while he was on tour with his band in 2013 and 2014.
Territory Foods connects local chefs, nutritionists and culinary experts to provide the best nonfrozen prepared meals we've tested.
"It f***ing sucks," Applegate has said of dealing with the effects of multiple sclerosis.
Electra is an electric vehicle charging company building a network of charging stations in France and other European countries. Right now, the company has 172 active charging stations (with several charging points per station) and is in the process of rolling out another 105 stations. The company has also partnered with Toulouse’s airport to build some charging stations there.
Google has finally copied the homework of its other GPS app Waze, adding support for Bluetooth beacons so you can navigate in tunnels or other satellite dead zones.
Harbaugh met with the Los Angeles Chargers but is still working through contract negotiations to remain in Ann Arbor.
Federal safety regulators have opened an investigation into Fisker's first electric vehicle over braking problems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) issued a notice that it's probing Fisker's Ocean SUV for loss of braking performance.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
OpenAI will use cryptography to tackle misinformation related to the 2024 elections.