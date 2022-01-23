🌱 Man Killed While in Road + COVID Tests Needed in Shelters

Up and at 'em, St. Louis! Let's get you started this Monday with everything you need to know going on today in St. Louis.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy and milder. High: 47 Low: 13.

Here are the top stories in St. Louis today:

On Saturday night at around 10 p.m., a man was struck and killed while lying in a turn lane on northbound West Florissant Ave. in North St. Louis County. The victim, Terence M. Davis, was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the car stayed on the scene. As of Sunday morning, police did not know why Davis was lying in the road. (STLtoday.com) St. Louis-area homeless shelters are looking to replenish their COVID test supplies. The Biden Administration has announced that $6 billion will be made available to local governments for testing for those that are homeless, without insurance, prisoners, and are in mental health facilities. Gateway 180, a homeless shelter in St. Louis, is waiting for the state of Missouri to respond to a request for 180 tests for the shelter. (KMOV.com) A federal medical team is coming to Christian Hospital in North St. Louis County for COVID-19 surge assistance. The 44-person U.S. Navy crew being provided through FEMA is expected to arrive on Jan. 26. Christian Hospital has been chosen to provide resources to underserved communities and this crew will be helping to provide those resources. (KSDK.com)

Today in St. Louis:

We Can All Serve: MLK Food Drive - Divoll Branch Library (12:00 AM)

We Can All Serve: MLK Food Drive - Barr Branch Library (12:00 AM)

We Can All Serve: MLK Food Drive - Central Express Branch Library (12:00 AM)

Rockin the Runway: Unravel Exhibit - Central Branch Library (12:00 AM)

We Can All Serve: MLK Food Drive - Central Branch Library (12:00 AM)

Monday Matinees: Western Films - Buder (1:30 PM)

Grab and Go After School Meals - Lewis and Clark Branch Library (3:30 PM)

City Council Meeting (Virtual) - University City Meetings (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Douglas Properties has submitted plans for the city to review for seven multi-story townhouse buildings across 2 acres at Dielman Road and Olive Boulevard. (Nextdoor)

Over the next few months, Missouri American Water will begin replacing the water main under Lindbergh Blvd from Elm Grove Lane to Charbonier Road. (Nextdoor)

JobNewsUSA.com St. Louis Job Fair - 1000s of Jobs in Multiple Industries! (January 27)

— Helen Eckhard

About me: Helen Eckhard is a marketing assistant at Lightning Media Partners. She is a self-professed logophile who is currently pursuing her master’s degree in library science. Outside of work, you can find Helen constructing crossword puzzles, knitting, or devising increasingly crafty ways to kill off characters in her mystery novels.

This article originally appeared on the St. Louis Patch