Man killed while walking on I-5 in San Diego: CHP

SAN DIEGOM (FOX 5/KUSI) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Intestate 5 Friday night, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol, a man was allegedly walking within the traffic lanes of northbound I-5, north of Old Town Avenue, around 11:45 p.m.

For reasons under investigation, CHP said the man was struck by a white Subaru Soltera that was driven by a 51-year-old man from San Diego. The pedestrian was critically injured and was pronounced dead at the scene by first-responders.

All lanes of northbound I-5, north of Old Town Avenue, were closed for about an hour as authorities conducted an investigation into the fatal incident.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time. CHP said a toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The sequence of events leading up to the collision remain under investigation by the CHP San Diego Area. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to call investigators at (858) 293-6000.

