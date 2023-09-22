Man killed while walking in lanes of Highway 33 in Ventura late Thursday

A man walking in lanes of Highway 33 late Thursday night was killed after getting hit by a car, authorities said, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. on the southbound 33, north of Main Street in Ventura, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian's age and city of residence weren't immediately known. CHP Officer Jorge Alfaro said he was an adult male.

A 50-year-old Ventura man had been driving a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on the highway in the left lane when he hit the pedestrian, the CHP said. The driver's speed wasn't immediately known.

Emergency responders found the pedestrian in the roadway. Ventura Fire Department personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

CHP investigators determined the driver of the Chevrolet was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the agency said in a news release. He was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI offense and on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, a felony, county jail records show. He remained at the main jail Friday afternoon with bail set at $50,000.

It was the second pedestrian fatality on local roadways in as many days. On Wednesday night, a man was killed in Port Hueneme along North Ventura Road near Park Avenue. His name had not been released as of late Friday afternoon.

Thursday night's incident on Highway 33 remains under investigation. Witness are asked to call the CHP's Ventura office at 805-662-2640.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Pedestrian killed walking in lanes of Highway 33 in Ventura