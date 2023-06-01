Man killed while walking on road in Kannapolis, police say

A 34-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by a car near Kannapolis Parkway, police told Channel 9.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Kannapolis, police officers were called near the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Starlight Drive for an accident. Officers found a man in the roadway and he had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim died at the intersection, authorities said Thursday. He was identified as 34-year-old Montreal T. Mathis.

The spokesperson said witnesses reported Mathis was walking in the road and wearing dark clothing.

According to the city, the crash is still under investigation.

Channel 9 has asked if the driver involved in the crash was cooperative or if any charges are anticipated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

