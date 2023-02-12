Man killed after what Whittier police believe was a case of road rage

A man was run over and killed by a motorist Saturday afternoon in what Whittier police believe stemmed from an earlier road rage incident.

Officers discovered a body lying on the street near the intersection of Cullen Avenue and Parise Drive about 3:10 p.m., authorities said. The unidentified man had been fatally hit by a driver who remained at the scene.

The driver, Jeffrey Flores, 29, of Fontana, was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of homicide, police said.

Preliminary findings indicate the incident was a case of road rage, police said in a news release. Both the victim and the suspect were driving along Colima Road when a confrontation occurred, authorities said.

"At some point, the victim displayed a handgun and was followed by the suspect," police said in the news release. "The victim later exited his vehicle to confront the suspect, at which time he was struck by the suspect's vehicle. A handgun was located inside the victim's vehicle."

The investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.