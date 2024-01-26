Man killed in Wichita standoff last seen threatening resident with knife, KBI says

The Wichita man fatally shot by a deputy during a standoff after he ran into a stranger’s house was last seen threatening the resident with a “large knife and shouting that he would kill him,” Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said.

Thursday night the KBI released more details into the shooting from earlier in the day, including identifying the man killed as 43-year-old Larry K. Armour.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday following a few-hours standoff at a home in the 2400 block of East Harry in south Wichita.

Police said the incident started around 10:24 p.m. Wednesday after a person in the 100 block of South told police their roommate stole their vehicle at knifepoint. Just over an hour later, Wichita police spotted the vehicle and a pursuit started near Bayley and Schweiter.

The pursuit ended less than a mile away at Harry and Green.

Armour, armed with a knife, took off running and entered a home through the rear door, Underwood said, adding that a male resident was inside the home.

SWAT, which is made up of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Wichita police, arrived just before 1 a.m. Negotiators also tried to contact Armour, Underwood said.

“Just after 3 a.m., a deputy … observed Armour through a window, standing over the innocent resident threatening him with a large knife and shouting that he would kill him,” Underwood said in a news release. “The deputy fired one shot striking Armour, and ending the hostage incident.”

Armour was given medical aid and taken to the hospital where he died.

“As a precaution, the male resident was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, but he was uninjured during the incident,” Underwood said. “No law enforcement officers were injured during the shooting.”

No video has been released showing what led up to the shooting. The KBI is investigating the incident.