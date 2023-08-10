Man killed his wife, himself in their north Fort Worth master bedroom, authorities say

A man shot his wife to death before shooting himself in the head inside of a north Fort Worth house where their bodies were found on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police discovered the bodies of Angela Lacroix, 58, and Blayne Lacroix, 62, on the floor of the master bedroom in the house in the 4500 block of Dove Tree Court.

Angela Lacroix was shot multiple times, according to a Fort Worth police account. The manner of her death was homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Blayne Lacroix had a single gunshot wound in the head. The medical examiner’s office has not released the manner of Blayne Lacroix’s death. Initial observations suggested the matter was a homicide-suicide, according to police.

Police did not describe the relationship between the dead people, but an obituary describing relatives of Blayne Lacroix’s father notes they were married.

Officers went into the house to conduct a welfare check that was requested about 3 p.m. Officers heard dogs barking inside and saw mail to the house piled.

A gun was on the floor near both of the bodies.