A man killed his wife and shot himself — then a girl called for help, Miami-Dade cops say

Family violence on Christmas Eve left the mother of two children dead and the father in critical condition, Miami-Dade police said.

Officers responded to a call from a 13-year-old girl just after midnight Friday about a shooting at her house, Miami-Dade police detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

When police arrived at the house in the 13300 block of Southwest 20th Street, they found a 37-year-old woman shot dead in the backyard of the home. Police also found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Inside the house, a 5-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl — son and daughter of the couple.

“She was the one who called police,” Zabaleta said. “It appears the husband shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself. The motive is unknown now, but it appears to be a murder and attempted suicide.”

Police, who did not release the couple’s identifies, are still investigating.