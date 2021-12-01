Man killed in Wilmington shooting Tuesday, marking a grim increase in city's gun homicides

Wilmington police investigate after a man was shot and killed on the 800 block of Kirkwood Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in Wilmington's 800 block of Kirkwood Street, as homicides in Delaware's largest city continue to climb at an alarming rate.

Wilmington police officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 5:23 p.m. for reports of the shooting, according to the police.

There, officers found a man who had been shot, police said. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

A pile of clothes sits on the sidewalk as Wilmington police investigate a man was shot and killed on the 800 block of Kirkwood Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at (302) 576-3653 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 22-year-old man killed in Wilmington shooting Tuesday